Surprise! Queer Eye cast member Jonathan Van Ness tied the knot earlier this year. On Thursday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve, the reality star announced on Instagram in a 2020 wrap-up post...Full Article
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Is Married
E! Online 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Jonathan Van Ness On 'Queer Eye' Returning In 2021
ETCanada
Hairdresser and television personality Jonathan Van Ness talks life at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and assures fans that..
-
Jonathan Van Ness shares powerful statement on World AIDS Day: 'So much work left to be done'
USATODAY.com
-
Jonathan Van Ness defends Uber Eats campaign as company moves to strip workers of vital rights
PinkNews
-
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Calls Out John Cleese as Transphobic
Just Jared
-
People's Choice Award 2020: Here's the complete list
Mid-Day
You might like
More coverage
Simone Biles Says She'll 'Always' Support LGBTQIA People After Uber Eats Ad Backlash
People
Simone Biles recently starred in an Uber Eats ad with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, who identifies as nonbinary