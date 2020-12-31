Jonathan Van Ness is married! The 33-year-old Queer Eye star tied the knot with “best friend” Mark Peacock earlier this year, Jonathan confirmed on Thursday (December 31) on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonathan Van Ness “Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported [...]Full Article
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Got Married This Year!
