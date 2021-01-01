Camila Cabello Tweeted This Same Thing on New Year's Day for Six Years

Camila Cabello Tweeted This Same Thing on New Year's Day for Six Years

Just Jared

Published

Have you ever seen the New Year’s Day messages that Camila Cabello posts every year?! The “Havana” singer tweeted on January 1, 2014, “i haven’t showered since last year.” She then kept up the tradition for the next five years! On New Year’s Day every year, Camila posts a variation of that tweet. In 2016 [...]

Full Article