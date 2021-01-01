You’ve probably heard “Auld Lang Syne” every New Year’s Eve, but are you still wondering what it means? The literal translation of the phrase is “old long since,” but the meaning is “days gone by.” The song started off as a poem written down by Robert Burns in 1788, though it is believed that it [...]Full Article
What Does 'Auld Lang Syne' Mean? Read Song Lyrics & Listen Now!
A Transatlantic song of hope for EK couple at their care home
Daily Record
Suzie Beyor sang the Eddi Reader’s version of Auld Lang Syne to her grandparents at Kingsgate care home.
