Ring in the 2021 New Year by watching the celebrations happening in New York City's Times Square, with the New Year's Eve Ball slated to drop at midnight.Full Article
WATCH LIVE: New York City Celebrations And The New Years Eve Ball Drop for 2021
Mediaite 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Essential Workers Ring In 2021 In Mostly Empty Times Square
CBS 2 New York
The COVID pandemic changed our lives and is now changing how we celebrate the last night of 2020. Spectators are missing from Times..
You might like
More coverage
New York City Prepares For New Year's Eve Celebration In Times Square
WJZ Baltimore
Organizers were testing the New Year's Eve ball drop this morning.
Frontline workers join Ryan Seacrest for NYE
Reuters Studio