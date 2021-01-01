Lucy Hale is looking gorgeous for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Thursday night (December 31) in New York City. The 31-year-old actress is co-hosting the New York festivities in Times Square with Ryan Seacrest and Billy Porter. “Are you ready!? We’re saying GOODBYE to 2020 and hello to 2021 TONIGHT at 8/7c on [...]Full Article
Lucy Hale Kicks Off New Year's Rockin' Eve In Sparkly, White Outfit
Just Jared Jr 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Talk 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', Kissing BTS & 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot | Billboard News
Billboard News
Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale talked to Billboard about how they’re planning on "creating some normalcy" during this year's 'New..
Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale on 'Rockin' Eve' safety protocols and Biden interview
USA Today Entertainment (Domesti
You might like
More coverage
Joe and Jill Biden to Appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Wibbitz Top Stories
Joe and Jill Biden to Appear on
'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'.
The president-elect and future
first lady..
Jennifer Lopez to headline 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2021'
Cover Video STUDIO
Jennifer Lopez to Headline 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2021'
Wibbitz Top Stories