Kendall Jenner wears an all-white outfit while riding a snowboard down the mountain during her trip to Aspen, Col. on Thursday (December 31). The 25-year-old model was joined by her longtime family friend Fai Khadra while spending New Year’s Eve in the snow. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner That same afternoon, [...]Full Article
Kendall Jenner Goes Snowboarding in Aspen on New Year's Eve
Just Jared Jr 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Kendall Jenner Hits the Slopes in Aspen While Mom Kris Shops Around Town
Kendall Jenner makes her way down the slopes on a snowboard during her winter vacation on Thursday (December 31) in Aspen, Col. The..
Just Jared