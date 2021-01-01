Megan Fox Joins Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in Times Square on New Year's Eve!

Just Jared

Megan Fox grabs her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly by the cheeks while sharing a cute moment in Times Square on Thursday night (December 31) in New York City. The 30-year-old rapper performed live on New Year’s Eve for the 2021 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special and Megan, 34, was there to show her [...]

