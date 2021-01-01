Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who welcomed 2021 in Jaipur with hubby Ranveer Singh and their other friends, has now deleted all of her Instagram and Twitter posts on New Year. This sudden social media activity is making her fans confused about the ‘Padmaavat’ actress as she is an avid social media user with over 52 million followers just on Instagram.Full Article
Deepika Padukone deletes social media posts
IndiaTimes 5 shares 100 views
Deepika deletes all posts from Twitter and Instagram, baffled internet asks why? | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Just when Deepika Padukone's fans were awaiting New Year updates from the actress, they found out the most unprecedented. Deepika..
