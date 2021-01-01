Deepika Padukone deletes social media posts

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who welcomed 2021 in Jaipur with hubby Ranveer Singh and their other friends, has now deleted all of her Instagram and Twitter posts on New Year. This sudden social media activity is making her fans confused about the ‘Padmaavat’ actress as she is an avid social media user with over 52 million followers just on Instagram.

