Four people died and three teenagers were rushed to the hospital following a car crash on West Flagler Street in Miami-Dade on New Year's Day morning.Full Article
Four Dead, Three Hurt In New Year’s Day Crash In South Miami-Dade
cbs4.com 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
4 Dead, 3 Injured In Fatal Crash
CBS4 Miami
Four people died and three teenagers were rushed to the hospital following a car crash on West Flagler Street in Miami-Dade on New..
ANCHORING: 9 AM GDK A BLOCK
WTVQ Lexington, KY
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 18, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 18, 2020
Nothing could stop Dalton Hughes from playing college ball
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Sunrise
WCBI