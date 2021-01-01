Busy Philipps Reveals Her 12-Year-Old Child Birdie is Gay, Prefers They/Them Pronouns

Busy Philipps Reveals Her 12-Year-Old Child Birdie is Gay, Prefers They/Them Pronouns

Just Jared

Published

Busy Philipps is opening up to fans. During the most recent episode of her podcast Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best on Thursday (December 31), the 41-year-old actress revealed that her eldest child Birdie, 12, is gay. “For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that [...]

Full Article