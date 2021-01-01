Joe Jonas is giving a look back at how his 2020 went! The 31-year-old singer shared photos from every month in the year, and one of them in particular really stood out. For the month of July, one of the pics Joe shared was of a Mickey Mouse watch, with what looks to be a [...]Full Article
Joe Jonas Seemingly Confirms Willa's Birth Time In 2020 Recap
Related News coverage
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl
Cover Video STUDIO
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have become first-time parents after the actress gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles last week.