Most people might just be celebrating the New Year today, but these stars are also celebrating their birthday! JustJared.com has compiled a list of the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, and models who celebrate their birthdays on either New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1). You can also check out all of [...]Full Article
These Stars Were Born on New Year's Eve & New Year's Day!
Just Jared 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Police: 6 Arrested After Large Group Vandalizes Federal Buildings In Center City On New Year's Eve
CBS 3 Philly
Six people were arrested after a group vandalized several federal buildings in Center City on New Year's Eve.
Policial News
WTAT
Hangover Cures 1012021
WTVQ Lexington, KY
You might like
More coverage
BTS, K-pop bands wrap up 2020 with online gig
Reuters Studio
Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups including TXT..
Police disperse illegal New Year's rave in Essex, UK
Newsflare STUDIO
New Year's Day 2021 supermarket opening times in Herts
Bishops Stortford Observer