The head of the Catholic Church has been forced to sit out the Vatican's New Year's celebrations because the religious leader suffers from painful sciatica.Full Article
Pope Francis Ditches New Year's Services Due to Back Pain
AceShowbiz 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Pope reappears after pain flare-up, calls for peace
Reuters Studio
Pope Francis reappeared on Friday after chronic sciatic pain forced him to miss New Year's celebrations, making no mention of his..
Pope pushes through nerve pain to give new year’s blessing
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Pope toughs out nerve pain to make New Year empathy plea
Deutsche Welle
You might like
More coverage
Pope Francis to miss New Year's masses with sciatica
Bleacher Report AOL
Pope Francis will not lead the Vatican’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations due to sciatic pain, the Vatican said..