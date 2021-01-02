Hugh Jackman Does the Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day (Video)

Hugh Jackman braved the cold weather and the freezing cold water for a polar bear plunge on New Year’s Day! It’s a tradition for many people to kick off the new year by taking a dip at the beach despite the low temperature of the water. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman [...]

