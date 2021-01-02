Here’s how Kendall and Kylie Jenner are spending New Year’s Day! The sisters were spotted together while kicking off their new year with some shopping at the Ralph Lauren store on Friday (January 1) in Aspen, Col. Kendall and Kylie were joined by their mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, along with their [...]Full Article
Kylie Jenner Goes Shopping in Aspen with Kendall on New Year's Day
