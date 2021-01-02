Nicki Minaj has finally shared the first photos of her baby boy! The 38-year-old rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child into the world on September 30 and we’re finally getting a peek at his adorable pics. Nicki still hasn’t revealed her son’s name, but she referred to him with the nickname [...]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable First Photos of Her Son, Reveals What She Almost Named Him
