Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Shares New Details About Her Bell's Palsy Diagnosis

Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Shares New Details About Her Bell's Palsy Diagnosis

E! Online

Published

Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing more details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis. On New Year's Day, The Bachelorette alum posted a series of Instagram Stories that highlighted her...

Full Article