Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing more details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis. On New Year's Day, The Bachelorette alum posted a series of Instagram Stories that highlighted her...Full Article
Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Shares New Details About Her Bell's Palsy Diagnosis
E! Online 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Emily Maynard Makes Public Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Highlights of Her 2020 Moments
In a series of Instagram Stories, 'The Bachelorette' alum also shares a number of photos that captured moments from her secret..
AceShowbiz
Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy
Bachelor Nation's Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing an update on her health. The Bachelorette alum kicked off the new year with a..
E! Online