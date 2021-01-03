Zooey Deschanel has the sweetest things to say about her boyfriend Jonathan Scott! The 40-year-old New Girl actress took to her Instagram on Saturday (January 2) to share a sweet tribute to the 42-year-old Property Brothers star in honor of the new year. “My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy [...]Full Article
Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Her '2020 MVP'
