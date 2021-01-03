'The Bachelorette's Emily Maynard Reveals She Had Bell's Palsy During Fifth Pregnancy

Emily Maynard is opening up about her Bell’s palsy diagnosis. The 34-year-old former The Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story on Friday (January 1) to reflect on her past year. In her posts, Emily revealed that she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy back in September while pregnant with her fifth child. “Got Bells Palsy and [...]

