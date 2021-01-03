Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman have called it quits. According to court documents obtained by People, the 32-year-old Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce from 33-year-old Greyhound actor on Wednesday, December 23. Zoe and Karl haven’t publicly addressed their split yet. The two were first linked to each other back in October 2016, and [...]Full Article
Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Karl Glusman After Less Than Two Years of Marriage
Zoe? Kravitz files for divorce from Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage
DNA
After nearly three years of courtship, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman tied the knot in June 2019.