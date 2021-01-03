Anusha Dandekar: Have been cheated and lied to, waited for an apology which never came

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra were in a relationship and the couple never hid it from anyone. They used to share pictures on their social media accounts and fans could never get enough of them. However, the actress's latest Instagram post has left a lot of questions unanswered.
She shared a cryptic post on her Instagram...
Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra were in a relationship and the couple never hid it from anyone. They used to share pictures on their social media accounts and fans could never get enough of them. However, the actress's latest Instagram post has left a lot of questions unanswered.