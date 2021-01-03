While rumour mills have been rife about something brewing between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, they are keen to keep their rumoured romance under wraps. The latest news on their front is that they ushered in 2021 together in Alibaug. Kat was accompanied by sister Isabelle, and Kaushal was with actor brother, Sunny. The four...Full Article
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate New Year together in Alibaug
