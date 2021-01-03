Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, U.S. media reported Saturday. Citing a "source close to the family," CNN reported that King, one of…Full Article
Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19: report
Former CNN talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19, network says
Former CNN talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday.