Anil Kapoor to Kapil Sharma: I have offered you so many films, you turn them down

Anil Kapoor to Kapil Sharma: I have offered you so many films, you turn them down

Mid-Day

Published

Anil Kapoor will be the latest guest on The Kapil Sharma Show and as far the promo of the episode is concerned, it seems like a riot. The promo was shared by the comedian on his Instagram account that had a lot of revelations.

In the promo, the Tezaab actor could be seen asking Sharma this question, "I have offered you so many...

Full Article