In court records obtained by people.com, the 'Big Little Lies' star filed for divorce from Glusman on December 23. A representative for Kravitz confirmed the split to people.com.Full Article
'Big Little Lies' star Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from husband Karl Glusman
Zee News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Trending: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married again, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman tie the knot in Paris, and Stormzy makes h
Cover Video STUDIO
Trending: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married again, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman tie the knot in Paris, and Stormzy makes his..