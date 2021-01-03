Ellen DeGeneres Goes Antique Shopping After Recovering From Coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres Goes Antique Shopping After Recovering From Coronavirus

Just Jared

Published

Ellen DeGeneres is feeling better again. The 62-year-old The Ellen DeGeneres Show host was spotted leaving an art and antique store on Sunday (December 3) in Montecito, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres Ellen was seen spending about 40 minutes in Stewart Fine Art & Books, getting assistance to her car [...]

Full Article