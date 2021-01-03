Food Network Star Kerry Vincent Passes Away at 75

Kerry Vincent has sadly passed away at the age of 75, according to People. The renowned sugar and cake artist’s death was revealed first by the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, which she co-founded. “It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening. Being a very [...]

