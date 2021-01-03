Nancy Pelosi is still the Speaker of the House. The 80-year-old politician was re-elected by her peers to lead the House despite a narrower vote for 2021 with more Republican representatives coming in. According to CNN, Nancy ran unopposed in her party in the election for House Speaker, after being the leader of the House [...]Full Article
Nancy Pelosi Re-Elected as Speaker of the House
Just Jared 0 shares 1 views
