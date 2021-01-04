Tanya Roberts has sadly died at the age of 65-years-old, TMZ reports. The actress’ rep told the site that after a walk with her dogs on Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24), Tanya collapsed when she returned home. Tanya was then taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator. She died several days later on [...]Full Article
'That '70s Show' Actress & Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Passes Away at 65
