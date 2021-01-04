Is Jodie Whittaker really leaving Doctor Who? It was recently reported that the 38-year-old actress is planning on leaving the show after its upcoming 13th season. BBC has now responded to the reports, telling Digital Spy, “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.” Jodie made history as Doctor Who‘s [...]Full Article
BBC Addresses Reports That Jodie Whittaker is Leaving 'Doctor Who'
