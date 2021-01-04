Poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passes away at 51

Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He was 51.
Known for the lyrics he penned for movies including 'Arabi Katha' regarding Communism had won him many fans. His poetry collection...
