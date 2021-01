Kajol is all geared up for the release of her debut OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Directed by Renuka Shahane, Tribhanga also stars veteran actress Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. The film is all set to release on Netflix on January 15.



For those wondering what the title of the film means, Tribhanga is an Odissi dance...