New York rapper Bobby Shmurda could be getting out of prison sooner than expected. The platinum-selling MC was scheduled to be released on December 11, 2021, but that date has now reportedly been moved up to February 23, 2021 — provided Bobby doesn’t get into trouble behind bars again. Bobby Shmurda Looking At Early Release […]Full Article
Bobby Shmurda Might Be Released From Prison Soon
