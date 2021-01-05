A lot of people do drastic things when the calendar turns to a new year. New York rapper Nicki Minaj is apparently in that camp, as she raised eyebrows by recently unfollowing everyone on her Instagram — including her music-industry friends. Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everybody The Instagram purge saw Nicki Minaj unfollow the likes of […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Explains Wiping Out Everyone She’s Instagram Following
SOHH 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nicki Minaj + Kenny Petty Get Boo’d Up + Wish Everyone Merry Christmas
SOHH
New York rapper Nicki Minaj is a proud mama and wife on Christmas Day. The hip-hop superstar and her hubby Kenneth Petty went to..
You might like
More coverage
Nicki Minaj Wishes Everyone Happy V-Day W/ Her Hubby Kenny Petty + Promises New Pics On Deck: “Dropping Soon”
SOHH
Young Money’s Nicki Minaj doesn’t have to worry about having a lonely Valentine’s Day 2020. The hip-hop superstar went online..