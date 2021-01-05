'Mr. Bean' star Rowan Atkinson compares cancel culture to a 'medieval mob'
The British star said in a recent interview that it's a scary and dangerous part of the Internet.Full Article
Rowan Atkinson has cautioned against so-called "cancel culture", describing it as the "digital equivalent of the medieval mob..
The star of Blackadder and Mr Bean says online witch hunts are creating a simplistic, binary view of society.