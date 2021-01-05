White House Reporter Jon Decker Leaves Fox News Radio for Gray TV

Fox News Radio White House correspondent Jon Decker is leaving the network for Gray Television, where he will serve as its senior national editor and White House correspondent. Decker, who worked at Fox News for six years, earned a reputation in recent years for confronting the Trump administration inside the White House briefing room and […]

