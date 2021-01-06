Actor Tanya Roberts has died at 65, after premature death report
Tanya Roberts' publicist confirmed her death a day after he and Roberts' partner mistakenly said she had died.Full Article
Bond girl and Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts has died - after a mix-up which saw her death prematurely announced while she was..