Nawazuddin Siddiqui: No monopoly in OTT

There was a point when Nawazuddin Siddiqui owned OTT because other actors were reluctant to be part of the content made for streaming platforms. But the year 2020 proved to be a gamechanger for streaming sites and blurred the lines between cinema and OTT content, encouraging several Bollywood stars to make their foray into the web space. However, Nawaz continued to make his presence felt with a couple of entertainers, even going on to bag an award for one. Speaking exclusively to ETimes after being adjudged the Best Actor at the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 for ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, the actor points out that streaming platforms make for a democratic environment.