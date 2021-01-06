President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Judge Merrick Garland for Attorney General, according to a report by CNN.Full Article
BREAKING: Biden Will Reportedly Pick Merrick Garland As Attorney General
The names gaining the most attention are former Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monico, and Sally Yates.
Merrick Garland On The List For Biden's Attorney General
NPR reports that Judge Merrick Garland is under serious consideration by Joe Biden to serve as Attorney General.
In 2016,..
