President Donald Trump called on supporters to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s victory on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Shortly after his speech, those very supporters violently clashed with police outside the Capitol building and breached its walls, prompting an evacuation of lawmakers. One woman was shot dead in the chaos. The protestors, clad in MAGA […]Full Article
Fox News Host Struggles to Figure Out Who is Behind Storming of Capitol Hill
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sunrise
WCBI
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
You might like
More coverage
POL NEWS USE
WTAT
POL NEWS USE
Political News
WTAT
WH defends Trump's white supremacy response
Reuters - Politics