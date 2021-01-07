*Stephanie Grisham*, former White House communications director and current chief of staff to First Lady *Melania Trump*, has resigned in the wake of the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill.Full Article
BREAKING: Stephanie Grisham Resigns From White House Over Pro-Trump Riots at the Capitol
