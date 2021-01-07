Two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor last year have been fired, bringing the total number of cops who’ve lost their jobs over the fatal shooting to three. Still, no criminal murder charges have been filed in the case. Two More Cops Fired Over Breonna Taylor Shooting LMPD […]Full Article
Two Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Murder Now Fired
