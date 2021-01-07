Kangana crosses 3M mark on Twitter; thanks fans

Kangana Ranaut is quite active on Twitter and often makes into headlines for her tweets. Now, the actress has reached a milestone as she crossed 3 million followers on Twitter. Expressing her gratitude for the same, she wrote, "Thank you everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, Twitter is distracting at times but it’s also fun, thank you."