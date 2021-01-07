It Looks Like Ariel Pink, John Maus Attended The Washington D.C. 'Protests'

What the hell were they thinking...?



It looks like *Ariel Pink* and *John Maus* attended the Washington D.C 'protests' last night (January 6th).



A show of force by Trump supporters in America's capitol city, it collapsed into appalling violence with four people reported to have died.



The sight of far right violence has left world leaders sickened, with condemnation coming from all sides of the political spectrum.



Overnight it seems that confirmation has arrived that outsider artists Ariel Pink and John Maus attended the 'protests'.



The story was picked up on *Reddit*, and Clash was tipped off by *Mavoy Music.*



Ariel Pink, John Maus, and director Alex Lee Moyer appear in a widely shared photograph taken at a nearby hotel, while footage of the group on foot in Washington D.C. during the insurrection have also been circulated.



Journalist Kat Bee has shared *video proof that John Maus* was at the far right gathering, while Ariel Pink has subsequently tweeted:







welcome to the panoptigan. they wasted no time...save yourselves friends, cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you



— Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021







vote for trump



— Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021



One theory has emerged online that the group were simply 'observing', and not participating - a plea that seems like thin gruel next to the appalling anti-democratic violence meted out by those on the ground.



This story is ongoing.



