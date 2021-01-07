Chicago rapper Lil Durk is seeing things on a bigger level. The hip-hop star has lit up social media to vow to stop name-dropping people who have passed away. Lil Durk Makes Promise Durkio went to his Twitter page to acknowledge his new state of mind. LD said he would stop publicly name-dropping late people […]Full Article
Lil Durk Vows To Stop Name-Dropping The Dead: “I’m Done”
