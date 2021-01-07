Trump Reportedly Prepares Wild Pardon List: Jared Kushner, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Himself
Published
The president has been working on his list of those he will absolve on the last day of his term.Full Article
Published
The president has been working on his list of those he will absolve on the last day of his term.Full Article
The outgoing president is said to be preparing a list of individuals he's hoping to pardon, which includes some aides and family..
Here's what we know