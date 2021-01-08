West Coast rappers Saweetie and Doja Cat have some serious explaining to do. The hip-hop pair have turned into trending topics courtesy of getting accused of jacking the concept behind their “Best Friend” music video from singers Ceraadi. Saweetie + Doja Cat Dragged By Ceraadi Ceraadi went to their Instagram page to demand answers from […]Full Article
Saweetie + Doja Cat Dragged By Ceraadi Over Best Friend Music Video Stealing Claims
