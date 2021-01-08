Dan Bongino Bizarrely Blames Massive Security Failure at Capitol on Liberals Running Big Cities: ‘They Just Don’t Like the Cops!’
Published
Fox News contributor and former United States Secret Service agent Dan Bongino erroneously blamed the substantial failures of the United States Capitol Police not on the shoulders where blame lies: the pro-Trump vigilantes. But instead, Bongino blamed the failure on liberal leaders running large cities around the nation who "just don't like the cops," during his Hannity appearance Thursday night.Full Article