Ali Abbas Zafar's stunning photo with wife
Published
'Tiger Zinda Hai' filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who tied the knot earlier this week in an intimate affair, left everyone surprised with his announcement.Full Article
Published
'Tiger Zinda Hai' filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who tied the knot earlier this week in an intimate affair, left everyone surprised with his announcement.Full Article
Katrina Kaif is clearly enjoying her time on Instagram. There was a time when she was away from the world of social media but now,..